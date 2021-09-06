DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.74 ($50.28).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.