TD Securities Increases Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$8.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SDE. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.44.

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.66. The firm has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

