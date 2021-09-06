Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €192.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €197.25 ($232.06).

RI stock opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €183.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €174.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

