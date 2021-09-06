Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Nautilus, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nautilus in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

NLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

