Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WGO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of WGO opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

