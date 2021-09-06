Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of MBNKF stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.15. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

