Reviewing Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.59 $1.12 million $0.07 49.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sono-Tek and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

