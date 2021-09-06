Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 33.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $317.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.54. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

