Analyzing Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) & Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Nexien BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma $3.15 million 118.13 -$44.78 million ($1.56) -7.57 Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Nexien BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cue Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cue Biopharma and Nexien BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.55%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Nexien BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma -802.72% -56.84% -45.68% Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -7,327.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cue Biopharma beats Nexien BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and, Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders and medical conditions. It also invests in companies with technologies or medications focused on cannabinoid-based research. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Glendale, CO.

