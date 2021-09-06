Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

