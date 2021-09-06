iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of IMBI opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.