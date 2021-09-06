Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.