Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00128232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00800071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00046899 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.