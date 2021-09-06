NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

