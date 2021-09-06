Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.

NYSE:DAO opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

