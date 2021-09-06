Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

MESO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

MESO stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $826.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

