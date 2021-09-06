Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Shares of TPC stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $728.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

