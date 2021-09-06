Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.57 on Friday. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Relx by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.