Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th. Cheetah Mobile has set its Q2 2021 guidance at $- EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.04 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $293.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.