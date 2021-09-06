Transcontinental (TCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.00 million.

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

