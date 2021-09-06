Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect Volt Information Sciences to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. On average, analysts expect Volt Information Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VOLT opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.48. Volt Information Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

