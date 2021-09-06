Nuvalent Inc’s (NASDAQ:NUVL) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Nuvalent’s (NASDAQ:NUVL) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Nuvalent had issued 9,150,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $155,550,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Nuvalent’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

NUVL opened at $38.09 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $39.92.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

