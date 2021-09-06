Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 149.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 798,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

