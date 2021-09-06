Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIEGY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

