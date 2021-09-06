FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Issued By Cormark

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.82.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$29.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.03. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.39. The firm has a market cap of C$39.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.