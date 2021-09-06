Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

GOLD opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,050,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 148,126 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,708,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $97,295,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

