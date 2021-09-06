ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on September 13th (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma’s (OTCMKTS:ABVC) quiet period will end on Monday, September 13th. ABVC BioPharma had issued 1,100,000 shares in its public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $6,875,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. During ABVC BioPharma’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABVC opened at $3.25 on Monday. ABVC BioPharma has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,076.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.89%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABVC BioPharma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

