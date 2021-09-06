Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.30.

ABX stock opened at C$25.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.54. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

