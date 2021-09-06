Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 13th

Sun Country Airlines’ (NASDAQ:SNCY) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. Sun Country Airlines had issued 9,090,909 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $218,181,816 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.