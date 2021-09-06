Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Critical Analysis

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics and Marker Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Marker Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 214.81%. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 238.41%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Marker Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $10.00 million 13.67 -$84.23 million ($0.55) -2.45 Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 348.22 -$28.71 million ($0.61) -3.23

Marker Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abeona Therapeutics. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Marker Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A -54.80% -37.26% Marker Therapeutics N/A -73.45% -54.09%

Volatility and Risk

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Marker Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

