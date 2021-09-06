PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 6th

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FRWAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRWAU opened at $9.77 on Monday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

