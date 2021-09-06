Pine Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Pine Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PTOCU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Pine Technology Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of PTOCU opened at $9.84 on Monday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTOCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.