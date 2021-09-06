Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grifols.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Grifols has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

