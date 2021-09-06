Head-To-Head Analysis: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) vs. TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and TheMaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A TheMaven -62.58% N/A -42.97%

60.1% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TheMaven shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TheMaven has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Latin America and TheMaven’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $3.76 billion 0.89 N/A N/A N/A TheMaven $128.03 million 1.26 -$89.23 million N/A N/A

Liberty Latin America has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Latin America and TheMaven, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 0 1 2 0 2.67 TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than TheMaven.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats TheMaven on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services. The C&W Panama segment provides mobile, pay television, fixed-line telephony, public, and semipublic telephone services. The VTR/Cabletica segment includes mobile telephony and data services and relies on the radio access network of a third-party wireless network provider to carry its mobile communications traffic. The Liberty Puerto Rico segment provides lifeline programs and fixed-line video services. The company was founded on July 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions. It also develops and operates a coalition of professionally managed online media channels on third party cloud platforms and data center hosting facilities. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels and leverages its technology platform to engage the collective audiences within a single network. TheMaven, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

