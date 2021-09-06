The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $37.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

