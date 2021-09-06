Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Interfor and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

IFP opened at C$28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.10. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

