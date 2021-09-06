Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Interfor and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
IFP opened at C$28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.10. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
