Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$162.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$162.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$147.14.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$148.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$98.68 and a 1-year high of C$151.64.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

