Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$47.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

