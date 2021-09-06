TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.67.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$20.09 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$15.50 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 39.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.