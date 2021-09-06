Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CURV stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

CURV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

