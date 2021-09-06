Genius Sports (GENI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $21.17 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.