Genius Sports (GENI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $21.17 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

