Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASY opened at $206.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.09.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

