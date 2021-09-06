Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $291,231.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00124980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.68 or 0.00797089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

