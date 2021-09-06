Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $17.13 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and $160,568.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00104669 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026790 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.