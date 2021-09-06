SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003705 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

