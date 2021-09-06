Cream 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Cream has a market capitalization of $37,295.73 and $31.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,670.96 or 1.00045603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00050938 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.48 or 0.00969027 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.62 or 0.00500737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00338772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00075449 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

