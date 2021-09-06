MAP Protocol Market Cap Tops $31.87 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and approximately $730,799.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00163337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00223366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.88 or 0.07552913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,625.59 or 0.99957757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.51 or 0.00967162 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

