Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.43

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $7,739.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00030244 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008821 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,003,554 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

