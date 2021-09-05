Beam Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $73.29 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003683 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,908,240 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.