Rocket Vault Reaches One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00065282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00165729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00223019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.55 or 0.07564457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,686.50 or 1.00185821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.00965481 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

